Area under cane up in dist, yield dips

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 26

Even as the farmers usually remain up in arms against the government and the sugar mills for delayed payments and disproportionate price of their produce, the sugarcane farming was picking up in Ludhiana district, the government has confirmed.

The sugarcane cultivation is on the rise in the district and farmers are being properly guided on the best varieties and sowing time to further increase the yield and production of sugarcane crop. — Amanjit Singh, CHIEF AGRICULTURE OFFICER

While the area under sugarcane cultivation and its production has witnessed an increase during the past crop season, the yield has, however, come down as compared to 2020-21, the official figures have revealed.

A study of crop patterns conducted by the Agriculture Department, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that the sugarcane cultivation area had went up from 2,500 hectares in 2020-21 to 2,700 hectares in 2021-22, which was an increase of 8 per cent, and production had surged from 2.12 lakh metric tonne (LMT) in 2020-21 to 2.2 LMT in 2021-22, which accounted for a rise of 3.77 per cent.

However, the yield of sugarcane had decreased from 84,606 kg per hectare in 2020-21 to 81,457 kg per hectare in 2021-22, which was 3.72 per cent less.

Last year’s increase in area and production had reversed the previous trend of decrease as the sugarcane cultivation area and production had come down in 2020-21 as compared to the comparative figures of 2019-20.

In 2019-20, the area under sugarcane cultivation was 2,600 hectares from which 2.15 LMT production was recorded. However, yield that year was 82,782 kg per hectare, which was 2.2 per cent less than 2020-21.

Earlier, in 2018-19 and 2017-18, the area under sugarcane cultivation was 3,000 hectares each from which 2.68 LMT production was logged in 2018-19 and 2.73 LMT in 2017-18 while the yield had touched the record high of 91,159 kg per hectare in 2017-18 and had slightly come down to 89,460 kg per hectare in 2018-19.

The crop year 2016-17 had seen the record low cultivation area of 2,000 hectares and 1.77 LMT production of sugarcane at the yield of 88,284 kg per hectare.

In 2015-16, the area under sugarcane cultivation was 3,000 hectares when 2.57 LMT production was made at the yield of 85,616 kg per hectare.