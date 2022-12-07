Area under wheat cultivation down to 5-year low in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 6

In what appears to be a beginning towards crop diversification, the area under wheat cultivation has come to its lowest ever in Ludhiana district since 2017, the government has confirmed.

From 2.52 lakh hectares, which in the past five years remained the maximum area under the main rabi crop, in 2017-18, the area under cereal grain cultivation has declined to 2.43 lakh hectares in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, for the current rabi season, the official figures have revealed.

Sharing details, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the farmers of Ludhiana district have sown wheat in area spanning 2.43 lakh hectares for the current season 2022-23 and the sowing of one of the main water guzzling crops has been completed across 11 blocks in the district.

He disclosed that the considerable reduction in the area under wheat cultivation over the past eight years hints at diversification of crops and the farmers were opting for other alternate crops, which offer better returns and consume less water as well.

“The decrease in area under wheat cultivation will help the farmers to earn better dividends for their alternate crops while at the same time, it will also help save water, the underground level of which was fast depleting,” he said.

The past trend of the area under wheat cultivation showed that from 2.51 lakh hectares in 2015-16, it had come down to 2.5 lakh hectares in 2016-17, but went up to the highest of 2.52 lakh hectares in 2017-18, before once again decreasing to 2.51 lakh hectares in 2018-19, further declining to 2.5 lakh hectares in 2019-20, 2.49 lakh hectares in 2020-21, 2.44 lakh hectares in 2021-22, and settling down to the five-year low of 2.43 lakh hectares for the current rabi season 2022-23.

While Sidhwan Bet block has the maximum of 28,500 hectares of area under wheat cultivation, Samrala has sown the wheat in the minimum of 12,600 hectares of area this season.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has sown wheat on 13,600 hectares of area, Mangat 31,700 hectares, Pakhowal 21,450 hectares, Sudhar 27,500 hectares, Jagraon 26,200 hectares, Khanna 18,600 hectares, Doraha 19,050 hectares, Dehlon 20,100 hectares and the farmers in Machhiwara block had sown wheat crop on 23,700 hectares of area for the current rabi season.

Yield, production going low

The constant decline in the yield and production of wheat was also considered as one the reasons for the farmers opting for crop diversification in the district.

The official figures revealed that the yield and production of wheat had been declining for the past five years as it had come down from 5,144 kg per hectares yield and 12.96 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) production in 2017-18 to 5,131 kg per hectares yield and 12.88 LMT production in 2018-19, 5,098 kg per hectares yield and 12.75 LMT in 2019-20, 4,968 kg per hectares yield and 12.41 LMT production in 2020-21, and touching its five-year low of 4,273 kg per hectares yield and 10.43 LMT production in 2021-22. The previous lowest yield of wheat had been recorded in 2015-16 when 4,670 kg per hectares grain was produced from the rabi crop.

Paddy area remains same

While the area under wheat cultivation has shown a decreasing trend, the paddy area has remained almost the same in Ludhiana district since 2015. From 2.57 lakh hectares in 2015-16, the area under rice cultivation had increased to 2.59 lakh hectares in 2016-17, decreasing to 2.58 lakh hectares in 2017-18, again going up to 2.59 lakh hectares each in 2018-19 and 2019-20, slightly coming down to 2.58 lakh hectares each in 2020-21, 2021-22 and remaining the same in the recently concluded kharif season 2022-23.