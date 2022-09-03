Argument over dog poop turns ugly in Ludhiana, youth fires shots at family

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

A firing incident was reported at Sector 32 on the Chandigarh road over the issue of dog poop. Pet owner’s son opened fire at a family, which entered into arguments with his father over pet’s poop.

Fortunately, no one suffered bullet injuries in the incident. The police have procured the CCTV footage, in which the firing incident was captured reportedly and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

As per the information, yesterday late evening, Somnath was standing outside his house in Sector 32 where Vijay Gambhir, who lives in the same locality, came with his dog. The dog pooped near Somnath’s house and on seeing this he started arguing with Vijay. Somanth told Vijay to avoid coming near his house because his dog always pooped nearby.

Today morning, Vijay’s son Sidharth, along with his aides, came to Somnath’s house and exchanged heated arguments with his family. Enraged, Sidhart fired initial shot into the air and then at Somnath and his family. Fortunately, no one suffered any bullet injury. The accused also tried to fire the third shot, but his weapon got jammed.

Meanwhile, cops from the police Division No. 7 also reached the spot and collected two cartridges.

The SHO, police Division No. 7, Inspector Davinder Sharma, said a case would be registered against the accused and his aides.