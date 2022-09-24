Arhtiya alleges threat from mandi chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

A commission agent (arhtiya) of the sabzi mandi on Bahadarke Road, Manoj Kumar, along with other shopkeepers, today reached the office of the Commissioner of Police and demanded arrest of the sabzi mandi president, Gurkamal Singh Ilu, for attempting to indict him in a drug case by planting drugs in his vehicle and issuing life threats to him.

Notably, Manoj and his friend Vicky were recently arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana with 500 gm of opium and 180 intoxicating tablets but during the probe, the STF had found that Manoj was not into the drug smuggling trade. Rather, someone seemed to have concealed drugs in his vehicle and later given information about it to the STF.

During the probe, the STF had then arrested Mukesh Kumar, alias Khali, who confessed that he had planted drugs in the Innova vehicle of Manoj on the directions of the mandi president. The STF had booked Ilu in the drug case last night but he is yet to be arrested.

The complainant, Manoj, said Ilu had recently borrowed his car from him and he, along with his aide Khali, had planted drugs in the vehicle.

Manoj alleged that Ilu was asking him to reach a compromise in the matter and threatening to kill him if he didn’t.

“I had come to meet the Commissioner of Police but he was not available. I will come again tomorrow and submit a fresh complaint against Ilu for giving me life threats,” Manoj said.