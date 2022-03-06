Arjun, Vaibhav star in Stadium Shockers' victory

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 5

Arjun Puri and Vaibhav excelled in Stadium Shockers’ 35-run victory against KVM Bulls in the Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League being played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here today. Puri and Vaibhav scored 82 and 50 runs, respectively.

Stadium Shockers hoisted a decent total of 151 runs in 12 overs after losing four wickets and in reply, despite a fine display by Abhinandan, KVM Bulls could reach total of 116 runs. Abhinandan carried his bat after scoring 72 runs.

In another match, Smashers beat Kundan Knight Riders by 62 runs. In Smashers’ total of 171 runs Ravish and Nitin were the main run

getters, who scored 53 and 48 runs, respectively. Facing a daunting task to overhaul rivals’ huge score, Kundan Kinght Riders made 109 runs for the loss of nine wickets and surrendered meekly.

In other matches, Cricninjas (142 for 8) beat Black Panthers (122 all out) by 20 runs; Blazing Dragons (117 for 5) beat KVM Lions (77 for 6) by 40 runs and KVM Spartans (146 for 3) beat Kundanite Strikers (135 for 7) by 11 runs.