Home / Ludhiana / Armed assailants barge into house, attack man with knife

Armed assailants barge into house, attack man with knife

One of suspect points gun at victim; duo flee scene after threatening, probe on

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:19 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against two suspects in an incident where two armed men barged into a house in BRS Nagar here and attacked the owner with a knife. The suspects were also carrying a weapon, which they pointed at the house owner. The incident occurred on February 21.

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, told the police that on February 21, two men came to his house. His mother and wife were present. His wife called him and told him that two unidentified persons had come to the house, one of whom introduced himself as Avdesh. On receiving information, he returned home.

He said upon reaching home, he sent his mother and wife to another room and talked to the two men. Afterwards, the two suspects got enraged and grabbed his collar.

The victim, Gagandeep, alleged that one of the suspects, took out a pistol from his bag and pointed at him while the other took out a knife from his bag and attacked his neck. He bent over to defend himself and the sharp weapon struck his shoulder, injuring him. The attackers threatened to kill him, broke the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house and fled the scene.

On receiving information, the police registered a case on Thursday and began investigation. The footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined and efforts are underway to identify the suspects. The police said they would be arrested soon.

