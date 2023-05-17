Armed assailants open fire at youth, 12 booked

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 16

The Dehlon police has booked at least 12 persons under an attempt to murder case for allegedly firing bullet shots on a youth of Nangal village in Ludhiana district on late Monday evening.

Victim Pardeep Singh reported the matter to the police on Tuesday afternoon and an FIR under Sections 307, 160, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects.

They have been identified as Kamajit Singh, Gursimran Singh, Jagjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and eight to 10 unidentified persons.

Pardeep said he had been assaulted by a group of armed assailants when he and his friend Harwinder were returning home after playing volleyball at Gopalpur.

“Near Cheema Bridge at Nangal, we noticed a group of eight to 10 persons standing in our way. A second group of four to five persons reached the spot in a car, challenged us and started firing at me,” Pardeep told the police after the incident at a private hospital.