 Armed assailants open fire at youth, 12 booked : The Tribune India

Armed assailants open fire at youth, 12 booked

Armed assailants open fire at youth, 12 booked

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 16

The Dehlon police has booked at least 12 persons under an attempt to murder case for allegedly firing bullet shots on a youth of Nangal village in Ludhiana district on late Monday evening.

Victim Pardeep Singh reported the matter to the police on Tuesday afternoon and an FIR under Sections 307, 160, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects.

They have been identified as Kamajit Singh, Gursimran Singh, Jagjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and eight to 10 unidentified persons.

Pardeep said he had been assaulted by a group of armed assailants when he and his friend Harwinder were returning home after playing volleyball at Gopalpur.

“Near Cheema Bridge at Nangal, we noticed a group of eight to 10 persons standing in our way. A second group of four to five persons reached the spot in a car, challenged us and started firing at me,” Pardeep told the police after the incident at a private hospital.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

3
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

6
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

7
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA held for disproportionate assets

9
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

10
Himachal

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar


Cities

View All

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Opt for direct seeding to save on labour, water, farmers told

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin: RTI

Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home, one recovered

Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Yellow beacon on car, 2 detained

MC Commissioner, MLA bury the hatchet ahead of CM visit

Residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Gridlock leaves motorists harried

Patiala MC razes illegal construction on govt land

Patiala civic body installs ventilation shafts