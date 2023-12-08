Ludhiana: The NCC Wing of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, Ludhiana observed the Armed Forces Flag Day in the college campus. Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Lt Sukhjit Kaur informed the students about the importance of this day. She also spoke about the various sacrifices that are made by the armed forces for the sake of national security. Principal Maneeta Kahlon said this day was dedicated to celebrating the courage of servicemen. She also said they were raising funds from the citizens to assist in the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen and dependents of martyrs through distributing flags to them.
