Armed Forces Flag Day Cycle Rally to reach Malerkotla

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 30
The Armed Forces Flag Day Cycle Rally, that was flagged off on November 7 by Punjab Defence Services Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauremajra from Chandigarh, is scheduled to reach Malerkotla on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi claimed that officials had already completed preparations for receiving the cycle rally at Government College, Malerkotla, from where it will be flagged off for a journey scheduled to conclude at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7.
