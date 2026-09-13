Armed men lock up four workers in LPG godown, flee with cylinders, cash

Armed masked miscreants carried out a robbery at a LPG godown on Sahibana Road in Ludhiana on the night intervening September 10 and 11. They locked up four employees in a room and decamped with gas cylinders, cash and other valuables.

According to the complaint lodged by gas agency owner Anupreet Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, around five to seven masked persons broke the locks of the godown and entered the premises. They assaulted four staff members, tied their hands and feet, made them sit on chairs and locked them inside a room.

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Before fleeing, the robbers damaged CCTV cameras installed at the godown and also took away the DVR to destroy evidence. They made off with a three-wheeler, nearly 30 empty gas cylinders, a bag containing about Rs 27,500 in cash and the mobile phone of an employee, Joginder.

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The four employees remained locked inside the room till around 11 am on September 11. When the agency failed to contact them and scheduled deliveries of gas cylinders were not carried out, the owner became suspicious and reached the godown. He found the employees tied up and locked in the room. After freeing them, he informed the police.

The Jamalpur police have filed a case against unidentified persons and launched a probe.