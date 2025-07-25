Armed miscreants attack house, police launch probe

The city police claimed to have initiated action against miscreants who had allegedly attacked a house in Vishwakarma Mohalla in the Tajpur Road area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police are also verifying allegations levelled by the complainants regarding alleged firing of gunshots by the miscreants.

A group of nearly 10 miscreants, armed with sharp weapons, had allegedly created ruckus outside a house in Vishwakarma Mohalla, where a youth, Rishu, lived with his parents.

Another youth, Ardiljit Singh, informed the police that the miscreants had an enmity with his friend Rishu over a month old issue. Though the issue was resolved earlier, uploading derogatory posts on social media by the miscreants had led to an escalation.

The ruckus created by the miscreants was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the region. The miscreants had allegedly damaged the cameras at the target house and a motorcycle parked there.

Though the residents had detained three youths on the occasion, the police are yet to ascertain their role in the attack.

Police Station Division Number 7 SHO Bhupinder Singh claimed that action had been initiated to identify and nab the miscreants. “We have already deployed a team of cops to record the statement of the victim and initiate the process for arresting them after registering an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS,” said Bhupinder.