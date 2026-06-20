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Home / Ludhiana / Armed miscreants indulge in brawls, damage vehicles

Armed miscreants indulge in brawls, damage vehicles

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:33 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in Janakpuri.
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Miscreants created a ruckus in Ludhiana's Janakpuri area here late on Thursday night. A group of youths, armed with sharp weapons, roamed in streets and vandalised vehicles.

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The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

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Local residents said around 10:15 pm on Thursday, some youths came to a street in Janakpuri.

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An argument broke out between them and an individual, which later turned into a scuffle.

As per the residents, the youths got into argument with another youth in a different street, leading to an exchange of bricks and stones between them. The armed miscreants vandalised vehicles in the area.

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The residents alleged that the police reached the scene late. However, they collected the CCTV camera footage from the area.

SHO (Central) Jasbir Singh said the police were looking into the matter and saw around five persons vandalising the property in the area in the CCTV footage. “We have started the investigation into the matter,” he said.

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