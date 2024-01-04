Arrangements in place for National School Games

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 3

All arrangements have been made for the National School Games, slated to be held here from January 6 to 11. Competitions in three sports — judo (boys and girls U-17), karate (boys and girls U-19) and football (girls U-19) — will be organised at different venues across the city by the Punjab Education Department under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India. Punjab Minister for Education Harjot Singh Bains will inaugurate the event on January 6.

Officials check preparations for the ensuing National School Games in Ludhiana, on Wednesday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Dimple Madan, District Education Officer (DEO) (secondary), said these games will be held at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite the Guru Nanak Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Sacred Heart Convent School, and BVM Senior Secondary School.

The DEO chaired a meeting of the organising committee of the games, during which she instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the event. She announced that various sub-committees had been constituted, comprising around 50 school principals, besides sports instructors, who have been asked to coordinate to conduct the games without any hassle.

The DEO said since a large number of players and officials from across the country will be here for the games, arrangements for their stay, transportation, food and medical assistance are in place. The visiting players and officials will be put up at various schools, while the food and refreshments will be prepared at the PAU campus.

“The teams will start arriving on Thursday, and reception and help-desks at the local railway station and the inter-state bus terminus have been set up with sufficient officials to receive and ferry them to their lodgings. In view of the weather in this part of the country, special food, boarding and lodging arrangements have been made for the participants from the Southern states,” she said.

The DEO added that the highlight of the opening ceremony will be a cultural programme showcasing the rich heritage of Punjab, which will be put up by school students.

The District Administration, Municipal Corporation, District Health Department, Regional Transport Authority, Police Commissionerate and District Education Department are extending necessary assistance in making arrangements for this sports extravaganza, said Jaswinder Singh Virk, Deputy Education Officer.

