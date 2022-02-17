Arrest of BKU activist: BKU suspends protest till Feb 22

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 16

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today announced that the proposed dharna and protest at the office of the Police Commissioner here from February 18 to seek unconditional release of Jagminder Singh Raju, president of the Humayunpur BKU unit, had been suspended for the time being.

The decision had been taken after an assurance given to a delegation of the BKU by Joint Commissioner of Police Ravcharan Singh Brar.

According to district president Charan Singh Nurpura and general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani, in a meeting convened by the Joint Commissioner of Police, the BKU activists were assured that an independent probe would be conducted in the matter by February 22 and justice would be dispensed.

Nurpura and Ghudani told the police officials that Jagminder Singh Raju was falsely implicated in the case and enough evidence was present to prove that he was not part of the mob that had attacked SR Ladhar, BJP candidate from Gill.

The BKU leaders made it clear that if false cases registered against farmers in the case involving attack on Ladhar and those arrested were not unconditionally released, the union would be forced to resume its agitation after February 22.

The assurance

