Arrest of industrialist leaves bizmen in tizzy

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, October 31

City industrialists have been a worried lot ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Neeraj Saluja of SEL Textiles for allegedly duping banks of several crores of rupees. If the retired bankers of leading banks are to be believed, it is not an isolated case. Over 500 city industrialists have taken loans of above Rs 10 crore from banks and have been either declared as wilful defaulters and there may be many more.

Maximum frauds are committed in Punjab under the Companies Act by floating bogus companies and taking huge loans. Some industrialists maintain lavish lifestyles with banks’ money. This is public money and it should not go into the drain like this. Badish Jindal, President, FOPSIA

“Maximum bank frauds took place before 2007-08 when there was no proper verification. The frauds with the banks were done in many ways. Some took loans of Rs 1 crore on machinery, the actual cost of which was not more than Rs 20 lakh and others got loan on fake properties. In the process not just the industrialists were at fault but the CAs, bank staff and officials were equally responsible. If a bank manager gets a call from the divisional head to release the loan and documents can be submitted later, he can not say no to the senior,” said a retired banker.

As per available information, maximum frauds with the banks are done by industries dealing in yarn, textiles and steel.

In 2018, an appeal was filed by the FOPSIA to the PM office to stop such frauds by getting agencies like the CBI into the loop. Badish Jindal, president, FOPSIA, said there are many other big fish too, who are enjoying luxurious lives on the loans provided by the banks and banks or the respective governments have failed to crack whip against them. “Maximum frauds are committed in Punjab under the Companies Act by floating bogus companies, taking huge loans. Starting from officials of the banks to others, all were involved whose interests were watched. On banks’ money, lavish lifestyles are maintained by these industrialists. This is public money, it should not go in the drain like this,” said Jindal adding that all such defaulters should face action as per law.