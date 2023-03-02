Arrest reveals more about extortion calls to BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 1

The arrest of Rajneesh Sharma of New Shivpuri road, Ludhiana, on the charge of making extortion calls to a woman leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Khanna, Manisha Sood, revealed that the accused had made similar calls and sent similar messages to some other women leaders of the BJP from the state. Among them is the Ludhiana-based saffron party leader Raashi Aggarwal.

The accused Rajneesh made similar call and sent similar message to Raashi Aggarwal who is also the

vice-president of State Mahila Morcha of the BJP. The screenshot of the messages are available with The Tribune.

The Ludhiana police is now planning to bring Rajneesh on production warrant so that his role behind the threat call to Raashi Aggarwal can be established along with the collection of technical evidences. Notably, BJP leader Raashi has already got an FIR registered against the unknown caller at Haibowal police station on Tuesday. Before the registration of FIR, she had also gone live on her Facebook page where she expressed anger against the slow probe by police into her complaint.

Station House Officer, Haibowal police station, Inspector Bitten Kumar said after registering a case, police had already launched a probe. The accused who was arrested by the Khanna police seems to have made calls to the Ludhiana woman BJP leader as similar mobile numbers were used in making calls. “We will bring the accused Rajneesh on production warrant for questioning and after establishing technical evidence, if his involvement in the crime comes to the fore, he will be nominated in the already registered case,” the Station House Officer added.

Police sources said some other women BJP leaders of the state have also received similar messages.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rajneesh has no link with gangsters or criminal elements involved in extortion calls to the state residents because during the investigation, it came to light that Rajneesh was earlier accused of harassing and blackmailing a Ludhiana-based girl after which her family members had got FIRs registered against him at various police stations. To take revenge, Rajneesh had used Google Pay and QR code of the account of the girl’s brother and sought a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The suspect wanted to falsely implicate the girl’s brother in the ransom case.