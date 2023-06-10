Arrested official booked for misbehaviour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

MC's Sanitary Inspector Jatinder Vij, who was caught allegedly taking bribe, has been now booked for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling the Vigilance Bureau officials when they conducted a raid to arrest him on Thursday.

Taking action on the complaint filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Vigilance Bureau) Shiv Chand, an FIR under Sections 186 and 353of the IPC has been registered against the sanitary inspector at the Model Town police station, Ludhiana.