Arrested official booked for misbehaviour

Ludhiana, June 9
MC's Sanitary Inspector Jatinder Vij, who was caught allegedly taking bribe, has been now booked for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling the Vigilance Bureau officials when they conducted a raid to arrest him on Thursday.
Taking action on the complaint filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Vigilance Bureau) Shiv Chand, an FIR under Sections 186 and 353of the IPC has been registered against the sanitary inspector at the Model Town police station, Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...