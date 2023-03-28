Arsenic, chromium in water samples of Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 27

After discovering the presence of toxic chemical elements such as arsenic, chromium and lead in water samples from the Buddha Nullah, environmental activists have raised concerns over the responsibility of the government departments concerned.

Under the ‘Revival of Buddha Dariya with padyatra’ campaign conducted by the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) with the support of the public action committee (PAC), environmental activists walked along the nullah to raise awareness about sources of pollution. During the padyatra, the activists with the support of students, collected water samples from the water body and sent them to a laboratory at PAU, Ludhiana, for testing.

According to Col CM Lakhanpal (retd), a member of the BDAF, the report of 11 samples showed the presence of highly toxic chemical elements in the water samples collected from the nullah. Some of these elements could cause cancer and other health problems.

All 11 samples had arsenic in the range of 0.001 to 0.028 mg/l and chromium between 0.003 to 0.009 mg/l. Lead between 0.001 to 0.003 mg/l was found in two water samples. The activists said the presence of the toxic chemical elements in water is a matter of grave concern. Additionally, copper, zinc and manganese were also found in the samples.

Another member of the BDAF, Col JS Gill (retd), raised questions over the role of the Punjab Pollution Control Board and other government departments. He suggested that the board should collect samples from outlets of common effluent treatment plants and that untreated wastewater from dyeing units, electroplating and other industries should not be allowed to be dumped in MC sewer lines.

The weekly padyatra, which held every Sunday for four months (from November 20, 2022, to March 19, 2023), received support from local residents, activists and NGOs. It covered the entire length of the nullah, approximately 50 km.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the activists alleged that dyeing units in three clusters (Tajpur, Focal Point, and Bahadur ke Road) have their three CETPs that were directly connected to the Buddha nullah and dumping highly polluted discharges.

They further demanded that all scattered polluting units should be moved into clusters located in suitable locations with effective infrastructure to handle their effluents and reuse the treated water, ensuring zero discharge into the nullah and subsoil. “All electroplating, paper and other polluting industries should be closed till they are transferred to new clusters.”

A senior official of the PPCB said he was yet to get the sample testing report and then he would comment on the matter.