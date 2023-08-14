Arshia, Sushane emerge chess champs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 13

Arshia from Bathinda in the girls’ section and Sushane of Jalandhar in the boys’ group, emerged victorious in the Punjab State U-11 Chess Tournament organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association here at BCM Arya School, Pakhowal Road, that concluded here today.

Arshia won the competition with 5.5 points in six rounds of the competition. Avleen Kaur of Amritsar with 5 points (21.5) finished second while Kushpreet Kaur from Sangrur, who got 5 points (19), had to contend with third position.

In the boys’ category, Sushane bagged the top spot with 5.5 points. Two players from Jalandhar, Namish Khanna and Yuvir Raj Aggarwal, ended in a tie as they both secured 5 points (20) each. Namish defeated Yuvir in the three blitz games that were played to break the deadlock to secure the second position.

Kritika Seth, principal of the host school, gave away prizes to the winners. Certificates and a copy of the book ‘Road to a World Chess Title’ by Arvinder Preet Singh, president, (LDCA), were given to all the participants.

