Art exhibition at Student's Home till July 24

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 18

A week-long art exhibition was inaugurated at the Student’s Home at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. Exhibition will be open for all from 10 am to 6 pm till July 24.

The Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science of the College of Community Science is organising the exhibition. Students of the department will showcase a variety of art forms like the mandala art, alcohol painting, Lipan art and resin art.

Nirmal Jaura, Director, Students’ Welfare, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. She praised the students for their skills and creativity.

Kiranjot Sidhu, Dean, College of Community Science, encouraged the students to continue their creative pursuits to become successful entrepreneurs. “The exhibits on display are for sale,” said Sidhu. She urged students and faculty members to visit the exhibition to encourage the participants.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU