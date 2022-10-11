Art exhibition in Sarabha Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

Artist Rupa Arora, Director, Artwave, has organised a group art exhibition-cum-sale “Fragrances” (2022) at Unplugged Cafe, Sarabha Nagar.

It is art show by 25 artists who are having different art skills and they are exhibiting oil paintings, calligraphy, hand painted fabric, alcohol ink art, hand casting, trousseau items, home decor items, diwali products, etc. and will provide nail art and tattoo services too. Artists from Jalandhar, Raikot, Jammu, Mullanpur also participated.

Artwave by Rupa Arora has also organised different art shows in Ludhiana but this time she wanted to provide platform to all the artists at a central place in Ludhiana to display art work. “My motive is to promote art in the city as much as possible. People are busy in their lives and I want them to take out time to appreciate art,” she said.