Artist Boparai honoured by Language Dept

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

International Mother Language Day was celebrated by the Language Department, Ludhiana, with the support of Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College here on Tuesday.

Internationally renowned artist and sculptor Harminder Singh Boparai was also given a special honour by the Language Department for his great and unique contribution to the service of mother tongue Punjabi. It is worth mentioning that Harminder Boparai’s artworks about the Gurmukhi script have been displayed in nearly 20 countries.

District Language Officer Dr Sandeep Sharma said that Deep Jagdeep Singh gave a detailed lecture about the employment opportunities in the field of journalism and translation through the mother tongue Punjabi.

College Principal Tanveer Likhari presided over the event. While sharing her views, she said there was a need to learn more languages in the current era but the importance of the mother tongue would remain intact in every era.

Social worker Balkaur Singh Gill participated as the chief guest in the event. The guests — Dr Balwinder Singh Aulakh and Harish Maudgil— who launched a campaign to establish libraries in villages also shared their views as special guests.

MC, FICCI Flo install board

Aiming to promote Punjabi language on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Municipal the Corporation (MC) in association with the FICCI Flo group has installed a specially designed Punjabi language board at the road divider near the Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar Canal bridge.

The alphabets of Punjabi (Gurmukhi) language are engraved on the board with ‘Ik Onkar’ written in the centre.

MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Sekhon said as per instructions received from the state government to promote Punjabi, the civic body had planned the project and the FICCI Flo group was associated with the same.