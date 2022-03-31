Artiste Teetu Baniya demands legalisation of poppy cultivation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

A comedy artiste, Jai Parkash Jain, popularly known as Teetu Baniya, along with his aides, staged a protest outside the DC office, here, demanding from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to legalise poppy cultivation in the state.

For fulfillment of his demand, he and his supporters also danced during the protest.

He said a number of youngsters were addicted to deadly drugs such as ‘chitta’ and some kind of tablets. “To save their lives from such deadly drugs, those addicted to ‘chitta’ or medical drugs should be issued cards to get opium and poppy husk,” he said.

He also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.

“We want poppy husk and opium should be legalised in the state. These are not deadly drugs. Farmers should

be allowed poppy cultivation in Punjab. The government should open vends to provide opium and poppy husk to addicted cardholders free of cost,” Teetu demanded.