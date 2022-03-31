Artiste Teetu Baniya demands legalisation of poppy cultivation

Ludhiana, March 30
A comedy artiste, Jai Parkash Jain, popularly known as Teetu Baniya, along with his aides, staged a protest outside the DC office, here, demanding from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to legalise poppy cultivation in the state.
For fulfillment of his demand, he and his supporters also danced during the protest.
He said a number of youngsters were addicted to deadly drugs such as ‘chitta’ and some kind of tablets. “To save their lives from such deadly drugs, those addicted to ‘chitta’ or medical drugs should be issued cards to get opium and poppy husk,” he said.
He also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.
“We want poppy husk and opium should be legalised in the state. These are not deadly drugs. Farmers should
be allowed poppy cultivation in Punjab. The government should open vends to provide opium and poppy husk to addicted cardholders free of cost,” Teetu demanded.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike
Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chow...
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police
Sisodia alleges BJP wanted to ‘kill’ Kejriwal after its deba...
Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies at 84
Was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him b...
Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah
A video of qawwal Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India...
Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution ...