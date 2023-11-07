Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Arya College excelled in the Inter Zonal Youth Festival held at Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur by winning first prize in quiz contest and punjabi handwriting competition. Dipanshu Jangra, Lakshay Goyal and Advit Kapoor emerged victorious in the quiz competition while Babita secured the first position in punjabi handwriting competition. The college authorities congratulated the winners. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia encouraged the participants to persist in their dedication and hard work.

BCM College

Social science club of the BCM college celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme ‘say no to corruption-commit to the nation’. Various competitions like essay writing, slogan writing and poem writing were organised on the aforementioned theme to instil integrity among future teachers. Rehnuma stood first, Mona stood second and Divya secured the third position in essay writing competition. Jyoti and Afsana were declared first and second, respectively while Ritul and Meenakshi were awarded third prize in slogan writing competition. On the concluding day, poem recitation competition was held and Malti, Rinki and Renu stood first, second and third respectively.

