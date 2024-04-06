Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Department of Fashion Designing of Arya College Girls Section organised an annual fashion carnival showcasing the creative and innovative works of students. This carnival featured a wide range of designer items including casual and evening wear, crochet designs, hand embroidery, fabric painting, bangles designing and hand made purses, etc. Incharge Dr Mamta Kohli stated that the fashion carnival provided an excellent opportunity for all to witness the skills and vision of the budding designers.The event was coordinated by Dr Rupinder from the Department of Fashion Designing.

BCM arya int’l school

BCM Arya International School inaugurated the new academic session with its first morning assembly, wherein, Jiya Midha was awarded the Best Speaker Award - Extempore by Invictus School, Poushali received the Best Story Award from Collins for her ‘Winter Tales’ and Vedanshi received the Star Performance Award in science and maths by Crest Olympiads. Students Satvik Sood, Fatehjit Singh Uppal, Kavish Mittal, Anushka Tuli and Gravleen Kaur were recognised with the Wipro Earthian Award 2023 for their dedication to environmental sustainability.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.