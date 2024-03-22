Ludhiana: Arya College Girls Section organised an awareness campaign under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club to raise awareness about the prevention and control of tuberculosis. This campaign was held in context of the forthcoming World Tuberculosis Day. A cycle rally was also organised to make the general public aware of the importance of early detection and treatment of tuberculosis. Dr Suksham Ahluwalia said the awareness campaign proved quite helpful for the social cause.

khalsa institute of management

Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women organised an expert talk titled ‘How Tech is Not a Barrier for New Entrepreneurs’. The event was organised in association with the LMA (Ludhiana Management Association). Deepak Goyal was the resource person. MBA students from PCET, PAU, GNIMT and KIMT attended the event.

guru nanak dev engineering college

IETE Student Forum (ISF) at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill Park, organised a two-week workshop ‘Hands-on Training Programme on Development in Communication Engineering and Electronics’ led by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. The event witnessed active participation from 30 selected BTech students of the ECE department.

Khalsa college for women

Khalsa College for Women (KCW) Rotaract Club presented an anti-drug skit ‘Hunn Jaggo Aiyan’ to create awareness about substance abuse among the students of the college under the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The organisers said the skit depicted the ‘real’ picture of our country as how this menace has spread its roots to each section of society and how the country and its future is at stake.

guru nanak khalsa college

Illuminati, the English Literary Society of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, celebrated World Poetry Day on the college campus. During the event, members of the society shared their perspectives on poetry, highlighting their favorite poets. Dr Anupam Vatsyayan, as the coordinator, highlighted the enriching role of poetry in our lives and emphasised that it provides an outlet for creativity, reflection and connection with ourselves and the world around us.