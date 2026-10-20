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Home / Ludhiana / Arya College, GNGC clinch titles in district baseball tourney in Ludhiana

Arya College, GNGC clinch titles in district baseball tourney in Ludhiana

Baseball tourney played from October 17 to 19 at Gill village in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Players of Guru Nanak Girls College after winning a basketball title in Ludhiana on Monday.
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Arya College and Guru Nanak Girls College emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories of the 21st Senior District Baseball Championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSSS) ground, Gill, from October 17 to 19.

The three-day championship witnessed participation from eight teams in each category, with players displaying competitive spirit, teamwork and sporting excellence.

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In the women’s final, Guru Nanak Girls College outplayed Government Girls College 7-1 to lift the trophy. Sonali, Anshika and Navdeep contributed two runs each to steer their team to a convincing victory.

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In the third-place match, GSSSS, Gill, edged past GHG Khalsa College, Sudhar, 4-3 in a close match.

In the men’s category, Arya College defeated PPC Club 6-3 in the final. In the hard-line match, SSB Club defeated Gill village 4-2 to secure the third position.

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Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and general secretary Harbir Singh Gill gave away prizes to all the winners.

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