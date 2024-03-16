Arya College holds 76th athletics meet

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 15

Nidhi (BCA II) and Daanveer Singh (BCom I) were adjudged best athletes among girls and boys, respectively, in the 76th athletics meet of Arya College held here on Friday.

Adampur DSP Sumit Sood declared the meet open. Dr Savita Uppal and Arun Sood, members of the college managing committee, were guests of honour on the occasion. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia welcomed the guests.

The principal read out the annual report, highlighting achievements of the college students in different tournaments during the current session. Dr SM Sharma, secretary of the managing committee, congratulated the winners and appreciated the college staff for organising the meet successfully.

Dinesh Kumar, the NCC cadet who participated in the Republic Day in Delhi this year, was honoured on the occasion. In the 100m race (girls), Nidhi stood first, Janvi came second and Shabnam secured the third spot. In the 200m race, Lovisha stood first, followed by Shabnam and Janvi. In the 4x100m relay race, the team constituting Janvi, Monica, Kalpana and Nidhi stood first.

In long jump, Nidhi won the first prize, followed by Shabnam at second position and Monica at third. In obstacle race, Aarti stood first, Kiran was second and Ishita was third. In the 100m race (boys), Ankush won the first position, Alok came second and Manav was third. In the 200m race, Danveer Singh secured the first position, followed by Ankush and Pawan Raj at second and third, respectively.

In the 4x100m relay race, the team comprising Ankush, Sourabh, Tushar and Alok stood first. In long jump, Danveer Singh was the winner, followed by Pawan Raj at the second spot and Sujal at third. In javelin throw, Tushar stood first, Saurabh came second and Ankush was declared third. In shot put, Harshpreet was first, Karam Gupta stood second, while Aryan secured the third position.