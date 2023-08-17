Arya College teachers protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

Teachers of Arya College, Ludhiana, staged a protest on Wednesday.

Prof PS Bhogal, president, Arya College Teachers Unit (ACTU), said the unit was protesting against the college managing committee and the officiating principal for not paying heed to their long pending demands and issues they had raised through resolutions at different times.

The protestors said that their demands include implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, release of illegally withheld salary of teachers, appointment of regular principal, child care leave and others.