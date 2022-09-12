 Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced : The Tribune India

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman with parents. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 11

Aryaman Angurana bagged 321 All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced, results of which were declared today. He scored 207 marks out of total 360 followed by Keshav Rai of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, who got 383 AIR rank with 200 marks.

Keshav Rai who secured AIR 383, with his family in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tejpreet Singh from Edusquare Institute said this year at least 10 lakh students had appeared all over India in JEE Main and top 2.5 lakh qualified for JEE Advanced, which is for admissions to IITs. Again out of these 2.5 lakh students, 1.5 lakh aspirants appeared for the JEE Advanced out of which 40,000 qualified. Top 16,000 students would get admissions in either of the seven IITs in the country (depending on reservation categories and other criteria).

Meanwhile, students, who qualified in JEE Advanced were on cloud nine and their parents felt proud on the feat today.

Aryaman wants to pursue aeronautics/robotics stream

Aryaman Angurana has got 321 AIR by scoring 207 out of 360. In JEE Main he had 197 AIR. A student of Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Aryaman wants to pursue aeronautics or robotics engineering. A resident of Salem Tabri, his father Charan Dass is a businessman and mother Neelam Devi is teacher at Government Middle School. He believes in hard work and consistency. He likes singing and listening to music.

Keshav’s aim is to study computer science

Keshav Rai of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, has bagged 383 AIR with 200 marks. He had 854 AIR in JEE Main. Keshav wants to do computer science engineering either from IIT Mumbai or Roorkee. A resident of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Rai said if one is regular and consistent in studies, there is no looking back. His father Dr Azad Rai is a homeopathic medical officer while mother Dr Geetika Rai is an ayurvedic doctor.

Tanish gets AIR 808

Tanish Gupta has got 808 AIR rank in JEE Advanced. He wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Hyderabad. He studied in DAV School till Class X and passed Class XII from Siddarth Public School, Delhi. His mother Poonam Gupta is a housewife and father Vishal Gupta is a business man. Like other toppers, Tanish also believes in consistent efforts in studies.

Yuval secures 849th rank

Yuval Goyal, a resident of Dugri, has bagged 849 AIR by scoring 175 marks out of 360. He did his Class X from Sacred Heart Convent School and Class XII from Bhawan Vidyala, Panchkula. He wants to do BTech in computer science or electrical stream either from IIT, BHU (Varanasi), or Kanpur. His father Dr Sunil Kumar Goyal and mother Dr Rinkal Gupta are working as rural medical officers. He believes in hard work and focused study. Many other students from the city have scored excellent in the exam.

