Aryan Cup Hockey tourney enters Day 2

Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:28 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
Players in action during the Aryan Cup Hockey Tournament at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN
Jobanpreet Singh of Guru Nanak Hockey Academy, Gurvir Singh of PIS Mohali and Shivjot Singh of Khalsa Hockey Academy Mehta were declared the man of the match in their respective fixtures played on the second day of Aryan Cup Hockey Tournament (U-14) at PAU Astro Turf in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Today, Surjit Hockey Academy Jalandhar, Baba Fateh Singh Hockey Academy Harchowal and Guru Nanak Hockey Academy Chahal Kalan emerged victors in their respective matches in the tournament being held in the memory of former hockey player and sports promoter Jagbir Singh Grewal.

Ajay Pal Singh Punia, General Secretary, Ludhiana Hockey, and Ajit Singh and Jaspreet Singh of the Sports Department inaugurated the matches played today.

Organisers informed that Aryan Hockey Club Ludhiana’s president and Olympian Sukhbir Singh Grewal would organise ‘hockey clinics’ for all the participating teams from 10 am to 1 pm on Friday.

