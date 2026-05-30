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Home / Ludhiana / As attacks on cyclists and morning walkers surge, Malwa residents urge government to set up special safety wing

As attacks on cyclists and morning walkers surge, Malwa residents urge government to set up special safety wing

The demand was raised following a spurt in criminal activities during the last few months in Ludhiana, Ludhiana (Rural), Ludhiana Commissionerate, Khanna, Barnala, Sangrur and Patiala areas

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Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:51 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Video grab of attack on a cyclist.
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Cyclists and morning walkers have urged the government to establish a separate wing for the safety of those people who use highways and link roads during early mornings and late evenings. 

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The demand was raised following a spurt in criminal activities during the last few months in this part of Malwa which falls under Ludhiana, Ludhiana (Rural), Ludhiana Commissionerate, Khanna, Barnala, Sangrur and Patiala. 

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Cyclists, led by a national cyclist and president of Ahmedgarh Cycling Club, rued that the government had failed to promote long-distance cycling among youth. 

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“If the government can’t provide safe tracks for cyclists and runners, patrolling parties deployed on link roads and highways should be directed to check movement of criminals within areas assigned to them," said Ubhi. 

Former DSP Rao Bahadur Singh, who is also a counsellor and adviser to cyclists associations of Malwa stressed that a separate wing like Sadak Suraksha Force should be constituted at the state level and focus should be laid on checking crime on highway instead of waiting for a tragedy to happen.

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Many industrialists, doctors and traders have adopted long-distance cycling as a hobby. As most of the enthusiasts hailing from Ludhiana, Khanna, Gobindgarh, Raikot, Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib carry  expensive gadgets and digital payment devices, miscreants leave no chance unexploited when some cyclist separates from his group, the cyclists said. 

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