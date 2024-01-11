As classes go online, several govt school students left out

Ludhiana, January 10
Though the state government has shut schools till Class X in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and instructed the institutions to hold online classes for the students till January 14, educators teaching pupils from classes VIII to X complain of thin attendance.
The teachers rue that not many students have been attending the online classes. Tehel Singh of the Government School Teachers’ Union stated, “Since many families in rural areas cannot afford to have a separate phone for each member, many students have not been able to attend the online classes owing to a lack of access to phones. The attendance of students in online classes is very thin.”
Just about 40 to 50% of the students of classes VIII, IX and X have been able to attend the online classes, said some government school teachers. Students enrolled in private schools, however, face no trouble in attending virtual classes regularly, as they have phones. Nankana Sahib Public School Principal Harmit Kaur Waraich said, “We are managing well with the online classes.”
