 As deadline nears, auto drivers accept most safety guidelines issued by police : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • As deadline nears, auto drivers accept most safety guidelines issued by police

As deadline nears, auto drivers accept most safety guidelines issued by police

Union members seek more time to arrange for documents, ensuring hundred per cent compliance

As deadline nears, auto drivers accept most safety guidelines issued by police

Auto-rickshaws on city roads in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

As the deadline set by the Ludhiana traffic police seeking compliance on various instructions issued to the auto-rickshaw drivers is approaching, the District Auto-rickshaw Workers Federation has agreed to comply with a majority of the points and has sought more time to ensure hundred per cent compliance. Senior traffic police officials and representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party were present at the union’s union’s meeting on Tuesday.

Satish Kumar Mama, president, District Auto-rickshaw Workers Federation, said as per the orders issued by the traffic police, non-compliance may lead to challaning and impounding of auto-rickshaws after March 15. Traffic police guidelines say that auto-rickshaw driver must wear a specific uniform with the name tag of the driver; the vehicle must have the name, mobile number and address of the driver in bold letters; high security number-plate must be installed; the driver must carry the registration certificate of the vehicle (including e-rickshaw). In this regard, the traffic police had been holding awareness drives by organising meetings with auto-rickshaw drivers and making announcements from speakers installed specially at the city’s prominent roundabouts.

“We have agreed to comply with most of the points raised by the traffic police. As far as the issue of registration of e-rickshaws is concerned, the traffic police should give us more time as it is difficult for an auto-rickshaw driver to spend a hefty amount in one go,” added Satish.

The union president said the matter was also raised in the Assembly by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, who advocated that the police should not start issuing challans from March 16; rather, rickshaw drivers should be given at least six to prepare their documents.

During today’s meeting too, the MLA talked to the union members over the phone and assured to assist them in all aspects of the matter.

“Licences for auto-rickshaws have not been issued by the Transport Department since 2017 due to some technical issues with the software and till they are granted, no challans should be issued for not carrying a licence,” added Satish. “Should the traffic police still harass us, we will hand over the keys of our autos to the police and, along with our families, sit outside the CM’s residence. We’ll have a final meeting with senior traffic police officials on Wednesday and the next course of action will be decided after it.”

ACP (Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba told mediapersons that auto-rickshaw drivers should get themselves registered at the Police Saanjh Centres by submitting ID proofs and the details of their vehicles. This, he said, would deter criminals who pose as auto-rickshaw drivers to rob passengers.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Supreme Court to hear on March 15 plea seeking to restrain fresh appointments to ECI

Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands