As deadline nears, auto drivers accept most safety guidelines issued by police

Ludhiana, March 12

As the deadline set by the Ludhiana traffic police seeking compliance on various instructions issued to the auto-rickshaw drivers is approaching, the District Auto-rickshaw Workers Federation has agreed to comply with a majority of the points and has sought more time to ensure hundred per cent compliance. Senior traffic police officials and representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party were present at the union’s union’s meeting on Tuesday.

Satish Kumar Mama, president, District Auto-rickshaw Workers Federation, said as per the orders issued by the traffic police, non-compliance may lead to challaning and impounding of auto-rickshaws after March 15. Traffic police guidelines say that auto-rickshaw driver must wear a specific uniform with the name tag of the driver; the vehicle must have the name, mobile number and address of the driver in bold letters; high security number-plate must be installed; the driver must carry the registration certificate of the vehicle (including e-rickshaw). In this regard, the traffic police had been holding awareness drives by organising meetings with auto-rickshaw drivers and making announcements from speakers installed specially at the city’s prominent roundabouts.

“We have agreed to comply with most of the points raised by the traffic police. As far as the issue of registration of e-rickshaws is concerned, the traffic police should give us more time as it is difficult for an auto-rickshaw driver to spend a hefty amount in one go,” added Satish.

The union president said the matter was also raised in the Assembly by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, who advocated that the police should not start issuing challans from March 16; rather, rickshaw drivers should be given at least six to prepare their documents.

During today’s meeting too, the MLA talked to the union members over the phone and assured to assist them in all aspects of the matter.

“Licences for auto-rickshaws have not been issued by the Transport Department since 2017 due to some technical issues with the software and till they are granted, no challans should be issued for not carrying a licence,” added Satish. “Should the traffic police still harass us, we will hand over the keys of our autos to the police and, along with our families, sit outside the CM’s residence. We’ll have a final meeting with senior traffic police officials on Wednesday and the next course of action will be decided after it.”

ACP (Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba told mediapersons that auto-rickshaw drivers should get themselves registered at the Police Saanjh Centres by submitting ID proofs and the details of their vehicles. This, he said, would deter criminals who pose as auto-rickshaw drivers to rob passengers.

