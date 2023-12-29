As fog sets in, major roads without functional streetlights

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

In the midst of foggy weather conditions, commuters are encountering difficulties as a significant number of streetlights along various sections of the Ferozepur Road, Southern Bypass Road, Link Road, Chandigarh Road and the Focal Point areas in the city remain inoperative or missing. The responsibility for repairing these streetlights falls on either the municipal corporation or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

On Wednesday, driving vehicles on a stretch of the newly constructed Elevated Road on the Ferozepur Road (National Highway 5) became challenging due to the non-functional streetlights amid the foggy conditions. A similar situation was observed on various other segments of the same highway. Following a recent inspection by the municipal corporation, it was observed that 12 streetlight points near Verka on Ferozepur Road were non-functional.

Besides, 21 points on the Link Road (NH-5) stretch from Preet Palace to Dholewal Bridge stretch were found to be non-operational, and nine poles were missing on this stretch. All points along the stretch between Cheema Chowk to Samrala Chowk were non-functional. Only 10 streetlighta were operational on the stretch from Samrala Chowk to the municipal corporation limit on Chandigarh Road. After the survey, the executive engineer of the MC Light Branch wrote a letter to the project director of the NHAI addressing the status of the non-functional street lights.

The MC has also yet to address the issue of missing or malfunctioning street lights within its own maintenance purview. Even after more than two months since the MC filed an FIR regarding the theft of 34 LED streetlight bulbs from the Southern Bypass Road, along the Sidhwan Canal, near CRPF Colony in Dugri, the civic body has not yet installed new street lights there. Additionally, several street lights at other locations along the Southern Bypass remained non-functional. Moreover, in various parts of Focal Point and Jeevan Nagar Road, the replacement of missing lights and poles with new ones is still pending, causing inconvenience for commuters.

Executive Engineer of MC’s Light Branch, Manjitinder Singh, said new streetlights would soon be installed at missing points on Southern Bypass. He added a project is in the pipeline to install new lights and poles at missing spots near the Focal Point.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur