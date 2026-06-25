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Home / Ludhiana / As mercury soars over 40°C in Ludhiana, experts lay stress on adequate liquid intake

As mercury soars over 40°C in Ludhiana, experts lay stress on adequate liquid intake

Necessary medicines, ORS and emergency treatment facilities are available at government hospitals and health centres

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:33 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A man prepares a cooling drink at a roadside cart in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Inderjeet Verma
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With summer at its peak and temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius, health experts have laid stress on the importance of staying hydrated to tackle the risks that come with the heat.

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According to the experts, fatigue, headaches and heat stroke often begin with minor lapses in fluid intake. Doctors advise locals to always carry a water bottle while stepping out of the house.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the continuous rise in day temperatures can cause serious health problems, including dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. She said special care should be taken by vulnerable groups — elderly people over 60 years old, children, pregnant women, patients suffering from chronic diseases and outdoor workers, such as labourers, farmers and construction workers.

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“Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids, like ORS, lemon water, lassi and buttermilk. One should avoid alcohol, caffeinated drinks and spicy food during extreme heat as they increase the risk of dehydration,” she added.

Necessary medicines, ORS and emergency treatment facilities are available at government hospitals and health centres, Dr Ramandeep said.

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Ayurveda expert Dr R Vatsyayan advises consumption of seasonal fruits.

“One should drink plenty of water and consume seasonal fruits with cardamom powder. However, people should avoid food with pungent and acidic taste. Instead of aerated soft drinks, it is better to beat the heat with homemade drinks, like buttermilk, lime water, decoction of dry barley — popularly known as sattoos — and sharbats of khas and chandan. Panna, mango syrup, is also very effective,” he added.

“Due to increased sweating, our body requires extra water. To meet it, one should take water at regular intervals. It is better to take a glass or two of water before stepping out. However, it should be avoided for a while after returning from severe heat,” he said.

Experts said diet should mainly consist of cooling sweet foods and drinks. Cucumber, watermelon, fruits, fruit juices (not acidic or citrus varieties), wheat, rice and milk are ideal for consumption. Six to eight glasses of water should be consumed in a day. Sour, pungent and salty foods should be avoided. Hot, spicy and acidic foods, such as chilies, onions, garlic and spices should be also be excluded from diet or consumed in small quantities. One Tea, coffee, alcohol and smoking are not recommended as well,” he added.

Locals crave ‘taste’

However, residents say it is also important for a drink to be savoury.

At a cart in Ghumar Mandi, Ramesh stirs shikanji with black salt. “Doctors say drink water, but people want taste too. Shikanji cools the stomach and keeps energy levelws up. In this heat, it is medicine in a glass,” he said as he served glasses to his customers.

At Civil Lines, a roadside vendor sells bel sharbat from earthen pots.

“Bel is nature’s ORS. It prevents stomach issues and keeps you hydrated,” he said.

“We prepare brahmi sharbat at home. It calms the mind and keeps children fresh during the day,” said Meena, a homemaker in Sarabha Nagar.

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