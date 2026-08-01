As reels take root in young minds, classical dance loses prominence

As social media reels continue to capture the attention of young minds, their generation is increasingly losing interest in classical dance forms, such as Kathak and Bharatanatyam. Along with them, western dance styles, like salsa and hip-hop, also seem to fading away from youngsters’ minds and hearts.

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The younger generation has scarce interest in these art forms. It is more focused on creating reels, often a minute or two long, that garner quick views. Youngsters often prefer to become influencers rather than investing time and effort in learning techniques, fundamentals and depth of various dance forms.

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Sangita B Kushwaha, a Kathak exponent from Sangeeta Dance Academy, says the influence of social media has significantly changed the mindset of youngsters in today’s time.

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“They are no longer willing to invest the time and effort required to learn a dance form in a proper, technical manner. Instead, many are more interested in creating one or two minute Instagram reels. Youngsters often choose a popular Bollywood or trending dance number, learn the steps needed for that particular song and upload videos on Instagram. Their primary focus is on gaining more views, increasing engagement and attracting more followers, rather than developing a strong foundation in dance,” adds Sangita.

She, however, says there are some youngsters committed to learning true form of classical dances and come to her for training.

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Navdha, a college student, joined a dance studio to learn a few steps for a social media reel. “On reels, the views reach millions within no time and you become popular. One of my friends had put a reel performing dance steps on Bollywood songs and got 6.3 lakh views. That is why we learn to make reels and practice among our friends,” she says.

Another Kathak expert, however, points out the benefits of social media when it comes to dance.

Shubhjeet Kaur, a Kathak expert from Shubh Mudra Dance Studio, says reels and social media have made dance more accessible than ever in today’s digital world.

While the platforms can inspire creativity, they should never replace the true essence of Indian classical dance, she adds.

“Classical dance is not about shortcuts or instant recognition; it is a journey of discipline, dedication and lifelong learning. The guru-shishya parampara [teacher-student tradition] and live training remain the heart of this art — where a guru shapes a dancer’s technique and character, values and artistic vision. A true classical dancer is built through consistent practice, healthy lifestyle, balanced nutrition, patience and unwavering commitment. Success is not measured in views or followers, but in the depth of knowledge, purity of performance and respect for tradition”, she adds.

“Reels may create trends, but tradition creates legends,” says Shubhjeet.