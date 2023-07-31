As stray dogs irk residents of LIT colonies, trust passes buck to Municipal Corporation

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 30

There seems to be no relief from the stray dog menace for the residents of several colonies that were developed and maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

The residents have been living under the constant threat of attack by stray dogs amid the increasing number of dog-bite cases in the city. But to their dismay, the LIT authorities have washed their hands of the stray dog menace.

After the aggrieved residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar lodged a complaint to the LIT chairman seeking steps to curb the menace, the trust engineer of the LIT has taken up the matter with the zonal commissioner (Zone-D) to take necessary action in this regard.

In his letter to the MC, the LIT official admitted that the trust did not have any means or resources to deal with the problem of stray dogs, which even otherwise was a responsibility of the civic body.

The official has sought the intervention of the civic body in the matter that could deploy its staff to pick up stray dogs for sterilisation or rehabilitate them to dog shelters to save the residents from threat of dig-bites.

In their complaint, the residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar had stated that the terror of stray dogs in their colony had assumed alarming proportions with more and more residents, including children and the elderly, falling victim to the canines. They had claimed that there had been more than 12 cases of dog-bite in the colony in the last fortnight.

There was a sense of dejection and frustration among the residents of the LIT colonies after the Trust authorities expressed their helplessness to tackle the problem. The residents of affected colonies felt that until these colonies were transferred to the MC for maintenance, it was the duty of the LIT to take care of the civic issues, including the stray dog menace.

Arvind Sharma and other signatories to the complaint, all residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, asserted that the LIT could not get away by passing the buck to the civic body to deal with the issue of stray dogs.

“The LIT ought to take it up with the MC for lending its dog-catching vans and sterilisation services on mutually agreeable basis to provide relief to the residents of its colonies till these are taken over by the MC,” said the aggrieved residents.