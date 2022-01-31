ASHA, anganwari workers to screen voters for Covid

Mahesh Sharma

Samrala, January 30

Anganwari workers and helpers of the segment have been senistised to the prevention of spread of coronavirus during the polling for the ensuing Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on February 20.

They will also facilitate scientific disposal of biomedical waste generated during the election process on the polling day.

Officials in the Health Department have been asked to provide them kits required for screening of visitors at polling stations, including voters, for ruling out entry of infected persons inside the stations.

Samrala Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikramjit Singh Panthey said employees deployed on election duties had been sensitised to proactive measures to be taken for the prevention of spread of the virus during the election process which would conclude with the counting on March 10.

“Specially trained ASHA workers, anganwari workers and helpers have been deployed for the screening of facilitators and voters who visit various polling stations falling under our constituency. A team of doctors has already updated the volunteers about operation of non-contact infrared thermometers and other gadgets required for ruling out chances of entry of Covid positive persons inside the polling stations,” said Vikramjit Singh Panthey.

Kits containing IR thermometers, gloves and faces masks providing high protection would be provided to all anganwari workers and helpers on duty, he said.

Panthey said as many as 1,198 employees of various government departments had been imparted intensive training for conducting the Assembly elections for the Samrala constituency to be held at polling booths of the area. Twenty sector officers participated in an online training session today.