ASHA workers protest, demand higher wages

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

Accusing the state government led by CM Bhagwant Mann of failing to fulfil their demands, members of All-India ASHA Workers and ASHA Facilitators Union, Punjab, staged a protest outside the office of Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner on Friday.

The protesting workers said they were promised before the assembly elections that their incentives would be doubled if AAP formed a government in the state. Even after the passing of eight months since AAP formed the government in the state, no discussion had been held on the matter to date, they said.

State secretary and president of the local unit of the union, Balbir Kaur, said the government had not fulfilled the promises which were made with ASHA workers and facilitators. Thus, they were forced to hold the protest today.

She further said they are demanding services of ASHA workers must be regularised and they must be paid a salary of at least Rs 26,000 per month. All the promises which AAP had made with ASHA workers and facilitators before the assembly elections must be fulfilled at the earliest.

She said ASHA workers and facilitators must be provided health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh. Also, smartphones should be provided to the workers and facilitators. They also demanded that the uniform allowance be increased to Rs 1500 and pension facilities be implemented for ASHA workers.

