ASHA workers stage dharna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) today staged a dharna at Civil Surgeon office. ASHAs have been assigned the work of making Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards which according to them does not come under the duties assigned to them.

“This work does not come under our responsibilities and if government wants to assign such tasks, then they should be regularised and declared health department employees. We should be given at least Rs 26,000 as fixed salary every month and Rs 10,000 additional for online works assigned to us,” said Balbir Kaur, president of Ludhiana district of ASHA workers and Facilitators Union.

“In the past we have been assigned work to carry on door-to-door survey and upload the collected data on the portal at the end of every day but since all ASHAs do not have smartphones they face great difficulty and for smooth functioning, they should be given smartphones and laptop by the government,” said she.

They handed over their memorandum to Assistant Civil Surgeon, Dr Vivek.

