ASHA workers urged to extend healthcare reach, boost income

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 28

To make the benefits of National Health Mission reach the target group of beneficiaries, the Health Department has launched a special training programme for ASHA workers.

Besides imparting tips on various aspects of human health-care, the ASHA workers have been persuaded to enhance their own income through higher incentives by identifying the maximum number of beneficiaries.

SMO, Fatehgarh Panj Grayian block, Rajesh Garg said that seminars and workshops are being organised at various health centres of the subdivision to sensitise ASHA workers about their role in getting the National Health Mission implemented in letter and spirit.

Besides updating about the latest knowledge in their fields, subject experts and senior functionaries in the Health Department persuaded ASHA workers to identify the beneficiaries of various schemes and save them from expenses incurred on medical treatment at private hospitals. “Having observed that common people are normally not aware of the facilities available at government hospitals for women, children and elderly persons, we have launched a special training programme to persuade ASHA workers to help identify the maximum number of beneficiaries under various schemes,” said Garg, maintaining that an increase in the number of people availing treatment at government healthcare centres would also increase the income of ASHA workers as they become eligible for extra incentives.