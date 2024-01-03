Ashok Nagar residents oppose mobile tower

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

The residents of New Ashok Nagar in the Salem Tabri area have voiced their concern regarding the installation of a mobile tower in the vicinity. They said that despite lodging complaints with the Municipal Corporation, no discernible action had been taken by the MC’s building branch. They said the civic body should not allow the installation of the tower near their residences.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of the area, said that the tower was being installed on the rooftop of a building in Street No. 8 of New Ashok Nagar in Salem Tabri and the residents had staged a protest against it. He alleged that the tower was being installed in violation of the law. “Despite submitting a complaint to the MC last month, the installation work continued, unabated. We have also taken the matter to court, and the next hearing is scheduled for January 12,” he added.

MS Bedi, MC Assistant Town Planner, Zone A, and MTP Rajneesh Wadhwa could not be contacted for comments. When contacted, MC’s Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner Chetan Bunger said, he would look into the matter and take necessary action, if any violation was found.