Ashok Parashar Pappi campaigns in Ludhiana East constituency

Ludhiana, May 17
Aam Aadmi Party candidate, Ashok Parashar Pappi, conducted meetings in the East Lok Sabha constituency of Ludhiana today, accompanied by MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and State Secretary and Markfed Chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi.
Addressing the residents of the area, Ashok Parashar Pappi expressed, “Being among the people of the East Assembly constituency always makes me feel as if I am in my central constituency. I can never repay the love you have bestowed upon me. Transforming public meetings into rallies demonstrates the outstanding work my younger brother, Bhola Grewal, is doing in his constituency.”
During the event, constituency MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal affirmed, “Once elected as an MP, Prashar will bring forth a special package from the central government for the development of our parliamentary constituency.”
Meanwhile Parashar visited Amritsar today. He paid his respects at Sri Darbar Sahib and sought blessings.
