Ashtami and Ram Navami of Chaitra Navratri celebrated

The Ashtami and Ram Navami of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated today. Starting early morning, the devotees flocked to temples to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

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The little 'kanjaks' were wearing their best clothes and happily awaited everywhere as they were about to be worshipped.

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Puri, halwa, chana were prepared at almost every house to worship Goddess Durga, who remained at homes in the form of khetri and Akhand jyoti.

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The 'path' of Durga stuti, Durga kavach were played, the devotees were seen washing feet of 'kanjaks' as they are believed to be form of Goddess Durga.

“I get up to Rs 1,000 and lots of gifts, which otherwise my parents cannot afford to provide me," said 8-year-old Rohini, daughter of a rickshaw puller.