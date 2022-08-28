Ashu invested money in Dubai via city developer

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 27

Taking the probe further into the transportation tender scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) claimed that former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had reportedly invested a huge sum in Dubai through his close friend-cum-real estate developer of the city.

The Vigilance Bureau has also summoned the developer for questioning regarding his business interests with the former minister.

“We have got some clear clues that Ashu had diverted illegal money worth several crores to Dubai via his close friend who is a big investor,” confirmed a senior VB official to The Tribune.

The investor had landed in a controversy regarding the auction of a prime property by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust in the past.

SSP, Vigilance, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said a city-based real estate developer was summoned and he consented to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on Sunday. When asked about the kind of investments made by Ashu in Dubai, Sandhu said let the Vigilance Bureau investigate the matter thoroughly as nothing could be disclosed at the moment.

In the transportation tender scam, the Vigilance Bureau today questioned Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. He was yesterday summoned by the Vigilance and he was asked to appear for questioning regarding the ongoing probe into the scam.

The Mayor was questioned for about 90 minutes by senior VB officials. He was asked to submit details regarding properties, investments or bank accounts owned by him.

