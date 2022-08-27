Ashu's aide Bhalla on Vigilance Bureau radar

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 26

In the ongoing probe into the transportation tender scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has issued a notice to former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s most trusted aide and Congress councillor Sunny Bhalla. A notice asking him to reach the Vigilance Bureau office to record his statement was delivered at his residence.

Bhalla along with Congress workers had been protesting outside the VB office. He also had heated arguments with the complainant, Gurpreet Singh, yesterday.

Reportedly, the VB wants to question Bhalla as he might have some vital information regarding Ashu’s role in the scam. Even the investments made by Ashu could also be in the knowledge of Bhalla.

As per sources, Bhalla was present in Congress’ protest outside the Vigilance Bureau till today afternoon but he disappeared later.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu confirmed that raids were today conducted at the residence and suspected whereabouts of Inderjit Singh Indi, another PA of Ashu.

‘Bid to divert attention from real issues’

Congress leaders and workers continued their dharna outside the Vigilance Bureau office on Friday. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, state president, Indian National Congress, has been present there since the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Today, he was accompanied by Harish Chaudhary, in-charge, Punjab Congress affairs, Surinder Dawar, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, among others.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to fulfil any of the promises and the party has been a total failure. There is no law and order in the state and to divert the attention of the public, they are arresting former ministers,” said Chaudhary.

He said the Congress stands firm with its leaders. “Everyone in Punjab knows that Bharat Bhushan Ashu is a honest person,” he said.

Kotli said the AAP was playing vendetta politics.