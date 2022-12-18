Ashu's PA remanded in three-day police custody

Ludhiana, December 17
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today claimed in the court that in the alleged transport tender scam, accused Pankaj Malhotra, alias Meenu Malhotra, the PA of former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, has confessed to have demanded Rs 10 lakh from contractor Telu Ram as bribe and accepting Rs 6 lakh.
Stressing this point, Special Public Prosecutor Balwinder Singh sought the police remand of the accused for recovering bribe money as well as to probe his role in the scam.
Thereafter, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sumit Makkar remanded the accused in three-day police remand. He had surrendered yesterday before the VB at Ludhiana. Earlier, he was absconding and evading arrest. His anticipatory bail pleas have already been dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
He was under pressure that the court could declare him proclaimed offender (PO) as the VB has already initiated legal proceedings against him and another accused, Inderjit Singh, alias Indi, the PA of the former minister.
