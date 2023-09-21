ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, on Wednesday arrested an ASI, Daljit Singh, posted at the police station, Dehlon, in the district for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A spokesperson for the VB said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of Chandanpreet Singh of Doraha, Ludhiana district, who had lodged a complaint on the CM’s anti- corruption action line in this regard.

He said the complainant had alleged in his complaint that the police official had already taken Rs 5,000 for joining investigation as per the interim order of high court in a police case, registered at the Dehlon police station.

The complainant said the ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 on behalf of the SHO, Dehlon, by threatening him that in case the amount was not paid, his bail would be cancelled.

He recorded the conversation with the ASI regarding the payment of the bribe money, which was submitted to the VB. A case had been registered.