ASI caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Balwinder Singh, posted at the Sandour police station in Malerkotla district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said the police official was arrested on the complaint of Mohammad Sadiqe, a resident of Noor Basti, Malerkotla city.

He said the complainant had approached the bureau and alleged that the policeman had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe to cancel a police case already registered against him and his family members at the police station.

The spokesperson said a VB team had laid a trap and the suspect was arrested on the spot while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the ASI at the VB police station in Ludhiana. Further investigation in the case was under progress.